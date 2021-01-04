Parkgene (GENE) Trading 73.3% Lower This Week

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 73.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a market cap of $235,808.69 and $189.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00042491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.55 or 0.00304528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00030183 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00022691 BTC.

About Parkgene

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

