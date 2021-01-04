Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,972 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after acquiring an additional 562,267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,407,000 after acquiring an additional 482,342 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,274,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,854. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.