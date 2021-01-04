Park National Corp OH Has $7.78 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 720,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.47. 79,764,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,000,734. The company has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.