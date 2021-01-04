Park National Corp OH Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 944,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,311 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.67. 2,728,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,577,221. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

