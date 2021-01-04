Park National Corp OH Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.6% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.36. 7,798,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,619,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.48 and its 200-day moving average is $112.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

