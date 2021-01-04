Park National Corp OH Buys 18,901 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,227,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,201,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $121.67. The firm has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.