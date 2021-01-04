Park National Corp OH Acquires 356 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $71.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,185.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,169.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,128.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,615.54.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

