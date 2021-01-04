Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) Director Jay Dallas Dodds Purchases 4,525 Shares

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) Director Jay Dallas Dodds acquired 4,525 shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.15 per share, with a total value of C$131,886.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,738.35.

PLC traded down C$0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting C$27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 51,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,000. The firm has a market cap of C$807.48 million and a PE ratio of 62.51. Park Lawn Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.92.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.2293218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$35.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

