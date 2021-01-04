PancakeSwap Market Capitalization Tops $55.73 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $55.73 million and $970,896.00 worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00125449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00547222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00145536 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052374 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 130,537,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,748,826 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.