Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Insider Acquires C$36,500.00 in Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$36,500.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$38,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,285.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 55,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$32,450.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 20,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$11,600.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 2,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 37,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$21,830.00.

CVE:POE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.80. 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,119. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$41.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

