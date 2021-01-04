PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

PACW has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

