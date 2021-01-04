Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

