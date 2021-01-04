Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.36.
Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.