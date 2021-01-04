Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $65.51 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,196,000 after acquiring an additional 168,721 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

