Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $23.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $11,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 890,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $20,365,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 336,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMI traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

