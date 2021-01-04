Ormeus Cash (OMC) Price Reaches $0.0163

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $3.11 million and $151,986.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00486384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 69.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

