Orion Protocol (ORN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.63 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00007692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $39.75 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00126931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00261478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00527444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00283092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,570,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

