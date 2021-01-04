Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to announce sales of $177.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.25 million and the highest is $182.20 million. Orion Group posted sales of $199.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $717.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.32 million to $721.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $681.49 million, with estimates ranging from $658.64 million to $710.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $198,030.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at $512,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,118. The stock has a market cap of $150.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

