Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $609,920.97 and $2.58 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

