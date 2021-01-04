Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.49. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 5,810 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

