OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,000. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

