Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) PT Lowered to $31.00

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMER. Bank of America began coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.
Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $14.28 on Monday. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $880.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.64.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 13.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 225.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 9.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
