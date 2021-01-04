Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) PT Lowered to $31.00

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMER. Bank of America began coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $14.28 on Monday. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $880.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 13.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 225.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 9.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.