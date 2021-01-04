Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Acquires $18,315.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $18,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,823.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE OHI traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,088. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OHI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

