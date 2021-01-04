OKCash Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $21,648.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,128.33 or 1.00472777 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011632 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00042004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000182 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,411,561 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.