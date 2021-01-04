OIN Finance (OIN) Price Up 47.8% This Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $258,705.19 and $348,695.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00124601 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00223379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00530423 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00278053 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00049778 BTC.

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

