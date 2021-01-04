OG Fan Token (OG) Price Down 70.1% This Week

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $6.09 million and $4.33 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 70.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OG Fan Token token can now be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00014996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00124481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00235130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00527636 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00276958 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049404 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

