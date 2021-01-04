Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $4.58. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 602,380 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCGN. BidaskClub upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $580.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.48.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

