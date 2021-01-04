Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L) (LON:OOA) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.00

Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L) (LON:OOA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111.90 ($1.46), with a volume of 9873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.38).

The stock has a market cap of £188.62 million and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Octopus AIM VCT (OOA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

