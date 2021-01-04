ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.54.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.