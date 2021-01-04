Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.68 Million

Brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to post sales of $222.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.04 million and the highest is $223.30 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $856.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $856.10 million to $857.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Oak Street Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $358,000.

Oak Street Health stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 271,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,806. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $64.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

