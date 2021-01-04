NULS 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.43 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $21.07 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00029806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00127335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00267405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00532787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00284414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00051100 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

