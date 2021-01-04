Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) versus KE (NYSE:BEKE) Head to Head Comparison

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Novation Companies alerts:

This table compares Novation Companies and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -16.63% N/A -31.81% KE N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Novation Companies and KE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A KE 1 4 2 0 2.14

KE has a consensus price target of $40.17, indicating a potential downside of 34.73%. Given KE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novation Companies and KE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $63.47 million 0.09 -$10.23 million N/A N/A KE $6.51 billion 7.86 -$309.06 million N/A N/A

Novation Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of KE shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KE beats Novation Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also provides its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctor's offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.