Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$45.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. Northland Power Inc. has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9032938 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

