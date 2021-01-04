Nord/LB Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.64 ($60.76).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €50.48 ($59.39) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €51.50 ($60.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.93 and its 200 day moving average is €41.68. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

