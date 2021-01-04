Nord/LB Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €50.00 Price Target

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €64.72 ($76.14) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €61.48 and a 200 day moving average of €53.89. BASF SE has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €68.49 ($80.58). The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion and a PE ratio of -30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

