NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rowe raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.85.

Shares of NKE opened at $141.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,170 shares of company stock worth $73,878,311. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

