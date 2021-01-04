Nexus Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, Nexus has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $425,838.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,355,953 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

