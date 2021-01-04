NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NewAge were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 88.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 120,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 175,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NewAge by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAge alerts:

NBEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $259.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.04. NewAge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.73 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. Research analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.