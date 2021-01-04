NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.63.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $6.99 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,027,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

