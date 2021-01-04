NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,159 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

