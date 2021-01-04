Netbox Coin (NBX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $104,550.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 40% higher against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $104,550.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00124910 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.05 or 0.00899075 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00027959 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014218 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,198,795 coins and its circulating supply is 76,862,782 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

