National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 32.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $66.41 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $88.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,966.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,634.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NHC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of National HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

