Nano (NANO) Price Hits $1.60 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 53.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Nano has a market capitalization of $213.74 million and approximately $103.74 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 43.9% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,540.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $968.85 or 0.02977334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00484576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.81 or 0.01287024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00432914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00183006 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

