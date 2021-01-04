Namecoin Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $44,727.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001558 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,250.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.87 or 0.01301855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00047420 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00223227 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

