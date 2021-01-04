MVL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, IDEX, UEX and CoinBene. During the last week, MVL has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $29.43 million and $2.32 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00042821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00299581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.98 or 0.02053102 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,631,888,857 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Cryptology, UEX, IDEX, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

