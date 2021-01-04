Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €246.86 ($290.42).

Several research firms have commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

About Munchener Ruckvers

