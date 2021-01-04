Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $209,160.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,259,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,081,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

