M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $163.00 at Barclays

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $159.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $127.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.