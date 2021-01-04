MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.03. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of MSA traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.10. The stock had a trading volume of 83,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,738. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $155.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $139,630.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MSA Safety by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.