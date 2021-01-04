Morgan Stanley Sells 7,964 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after buying an additional 368,899 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 63,865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,770,000.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,664 shares of company stock worth $2,176,954 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $163.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.29. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.