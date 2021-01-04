Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 7,735.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 654,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 645,980 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,950,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 317,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

ACCO opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $798.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,472. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

